0
Tuesday 16 June 2020 - 11:36

Official Calls on Seoul to Unfreeze Iran’s Assets

Story Code : 868983
Vaezi made the remarks in his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

Seoul should not lose Iranian nation’s decades-long trust in South Korean products and technology and slaughter its long-term interests in the Iranian market under the US pressure, he said.

Earlier in relevant remarks, governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati said that Tehran will unfreeze its resources from South Korea through the legal and international methods, and added that Seoul should live up to its commitments.

Hemmati added that the South Korean banks have held financial assets that belong to the Iranian nation and CBI.

He also hoped that the Korean government would observe its obligations and not prevent Iran from accessing these resources with the pretext of the US sanctions.
