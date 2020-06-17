0
Wednesday 17 June 2020 - 06:19

Trump Announces US Police Reform That Would Ban Chokeholds Unless Officer’s Life in Danger

Story Code : 869095
Among the measures proposed in Trump’s bill is a much-requested ban on the use of chokeholds by police unless an officer’s life is in danger. The US president also announced that efforts will be made to develop new advanced and less lethal weapons for police to prevent fatal “interactions”.

The bill also suggests introducing federal grants for police departments that uphold high standards in certifying their officers and invest heavily in training them in de-escalation techniques. Trump argued that instead of giving in to the demands of “radicals” to defund and dismantle the police, the US will instead be supporting the “brave men and women in blue” while resolving the current issues.

“We will prioritize federal grants from the Department of Justice to police departments [which] seek independent credentialing and certifying that they meet high standards and in fact in certain cases the highest standards […] on the use of force and de-escalation”, Trump said.

Apart from this, the reform promotes the idea of creating a federal database that would track the history of abuse of every police officer. Trump explained that it would prevent abusive officers from simply moving between police departments after each incident.
