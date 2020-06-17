Iran Stresses Continued Cooperation with IAEA

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran will keep working in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Speaking at a press conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Tuesday, Zarif said Iran has remained committed to the 2015 nuclear deal and will continue its cooperation with the IAEA.He also denounced the US’ “unacceptable” policy of resorting to every possible instrument to put pressure on Iran after Washington’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).On the American and Israeli attempts to pass resolutions against Iran, Zarif said it’s a pity that the secretariats of the United Nations and the IAEA are following the US and Israeli orders to ruin the JCPOA instead of saving the nuclear deal.“We will not let Iran become the subject of inspections that are based on espionage claims. We will not allow the IAEA to become an instrument for parties seeking to destroy the JCPOA,” Zarif added.The Iranian foreign minister also said Iran, Russia and Turkey will soon hold a trilateral meeting on the Astana Process for peace in Syria.For his part, the Russian foreign minister said the next Astana Format meeting will be held in Tehran, preceded by a video conference among the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey.Decrying the US’ anti-Iran rhetoric, Sergei Lavrov said Washington’s threats against other countries for interaction with Iran run counter to the international law.He also pointed to Washington’s push to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran, reiterating that Russia rejects the extension of Iran arms embargo and will make every effort to neutralize the US attempts.In recent weeks, Washington has stepped up calls for the extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran, which will expire in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses teh JCPOA.