0
Wednesday 17 June 2020 - 07:09

At Least 20 Indian Soldiers Killed in Ladakh Skirmish with China

Story Code : 869128
At Least 20 Indian Soldiers Killed in Ladakh Skirmish with China
“Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured at the Line of Actual Control and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total number of people being killed to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation”, the official told Sputnik news agency.

The source went on to say that more than 130 Indian soldiers have received injuries, while the number of casualties may go up further.

The Indian army said in a statement earlier in the day that one officer and two soldiers from India were killed during clashes on the border with China in the Ladakh region and the two countries’ senior military officials were holding talks to defuse the situation.

Beijing has reacted to the fresh escalation in the border area by accusing the Indian military of crossing the border at the Galwan Valley and provoking clashes by attacking Chinese forces. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest and made representations to New Delhi.

Since the two neighboring countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over the decades.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat
16 June 2020
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
Saudi Whistle-Blower Exposes Secret Prison in Yemen
16 June 2020
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
Human Rights Groups Slam UN for Taking Saudi-Led Coalition Off Blacklist
16 June 2020
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
UAE Sponsors Anti-Turkey Terrorists in Northern Iraq
15 June 2020
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
‘Israel’ Greenlights Illegal ‘Trump Settlement’ In Occupied Golan Heights
15 June 2020
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
Afghan Govt., Taliban Agree to Doha as Venue for 1st Peace Talks
15 June 2020
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
Iran Sees No Limitation in Developing Drones: Army Commander
15 June 2020
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
US Riots Show Deep Crisis in the Country: Putin
14 June 2020
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
3 Guards in Israeli PM Detail Infected with COVID-19
14 June 2020
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
London Lashes Out at Washington for Threatening ICC with Sanctions
14 June 2020
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran
The Head of Fatah Alliance: Iraq Not to Forget Iran's Support in Fight against ISIL
14 June 2020
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
France Calls on US to Withdraw Sanctions Targeting ICC Staff
13 June 2020