0
Wednesday 17 June 2020 - 10:09

UK COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 42,000

The figure, as of 5 pm on Monday, does not include all deaths involving COVID-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 53,000, The Independent reported.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9 am on Tuesday, 113,107 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,279 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,981,493 tests have been carried out and 298,136 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

It comes as the latest ONS data suggested the number of deaths involving COVID-19 in the UK had passed 53,000.

The data shows there was a greater number of coronavirus-related deaths registered for the week ending June 5 in the North-West of England (250) than any other region in England and Wales.

The South-East of England registered 219, and Yorkshire and the Humber had 210.

The number was down from 282 in the North-West the previous week, but this means the region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in four of the last five weeks.

All figures are provisional and based on death registrations, which can result in a lag between the date the person dies and when it is recorded.
