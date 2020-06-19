0
Friday 19 June 2020 - 08:08

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible

Story Code : 869551
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said both countries communicated through military and diplomatic channels after a deadly clash in the mountainous border and agreed to observe a consensus reached by the military chiefs of both countries.

"The situation in the border area between China and India is overall stable and controllable. We believe that under the guidance of consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, the two sides can properly handle the situation," he said.

He reiterated that China is not to be blamed for the clash, and that Indian frontline troops broke the consensus and attacked the Chinese soldiers first.

Troops remained on alert at the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region of the western Himalayas three days after the clash, in which India said 20 of its soldiers were killed and China had also suffered casualties. China has not given details of any deaths or injuries among its troops.

An Indian official said senior military officers from both sides were holding talks on Thursday to defuse tensions. The talks were ongoing, the official said.
Source : Reuters
