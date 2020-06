Islam Times - Israeli occupation police announced on Friday morning that a soldier was reported missing.

The Jerusalem Post said the soldier was last seen Thursday evening leaving the Israeli Shizafon base in the southern Negev.The Israeli media outlet identified the missing soldier as Adiel Benjamin Fishler, 21, noting that he holds the rank of sergeant.The JPost added that occupation police are conducting an investigation to determine Fishler’s whereabouts “but have asked the public for assistance if he has been seen.”