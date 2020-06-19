Bolton Says Netanyahu Expressed Doubts Kushner Could Handle M.E. Talks

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was reportedly skeptical of Jared Kushner’s ability to lead US efforts in so-called ‘peace’ talks between the Zionist entity and Palestinian Authority, according to a new book written by former senior White House official John Bolton.

According to CNN, which attained an advance copy of the memoir, Bolton writes that before joining the Trump administration, Netanyahu told him that he was “dubious about assigning the task of bringing an end to the Israel-Palestinian conflict to Kushner, whose family Netanyahu had known for many years.”“He was enough of a politician not to oppose the idea publicly, but like much of the world, he wondered why Kushner thought he would succeed where the likes of Kissinger had failed.”Kushner, who is Donald Trump’s son-in-law and serves as a senior adviser to the US president, was tasked at the beginning of the administration to handle Middle East talks.In response, Netanyahu’s office said it flatly rejects any suggestion that the prime minister doesn’t have full faith in the 39-year-old White House adviser.“I have complete faith in Jared Kushner’s abilities and resolve and reject any description to the contrary,” the Prime Minister’s Office told Israeli broadcaster Channel 13.“Kushner has greatly contributed to furthering peace in the Middle East ,” Netanyahu’s office added.