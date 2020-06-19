0
Friday 19 June 2020 - 10:21

Bolton Says Netanyahu Expressed Doubts Kushner Could Handle M.E. Talks

Story Code : 869574
Bolton Says Netanyahu Expressed Doubts Kushner Could Handle M.E. Talks
According to CNN, which attained an advance copy of the memoir, Bolton writes that before joining the Trump administration, Netanyahu told him that he was “dubious about assigning the task of bringing an end to the Israel-Palestinian conflict to Kushner, whose family Netanyahu had known for many years.”

“He was enough of a politician not to oppose the idea publicly, but like much of the world, he wondered why Kushner thought he would succeed where the likes of Kissinger had failed.”

Kushner, who is Donald Trump’s son-in-law and serves as a senior adviser to the US president, was tasked at the beginning of the administration to handle Middle East talks.

In response, Netanyahu’s office said it flatly rejects any suggestion that the prime minister doesn’t have full faith in the 39-year-old White House adviser.

“I have complete faith in Jared Kushner’s abilities and resolve and reject any description to the contrary,” the Prime Minister’s Office told Israeli broadcaster Channel 13.

“Kushner has greatly contributed to furthering peace in the Middle East ,” Netanyahu’s office added.
Related Stories
Syrian constitutional reform tops agenda on first day of Sochi talks
Islam Times - Reform of the Syrian constitution was top of the agenda during the first day of the tenth round of Syrian talks in Sochi on Monday ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
19 June 2020
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
19 June 2020
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
19 June 2020
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
18 June 2020
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
18 June 2020
India Wants Peace But Won
India Wants Peace But Won't Compromise on Country's Sovereignty: Modi
18 June 2020
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
18 June 2020
Turkey Sends Special Forces into Iraq ‘Against PKK Militants’ Despite Baghdad’s Outrage
Turkey Sends Special Forces into Iraq ‘Against PKK Militants’ Despite Baghdad’s Outrage
17 June 2020
Maduro: EU Must Not Meddle in Venezuela
Maduro: EU Must Not Meddle in Venezuela's Affairs
17 June 2020
North Korea Rejects South
North Korea Rejects South's Offer of Envoys, Vows to Redeploy Troops to Border
17 June 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Arms Part of our Culture & Strategic Doctrine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Arms Part of our Culture & Strategic Doctrine
17 June 2020
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
16 June 2020