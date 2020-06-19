0
Friday 19 June 2020 - 11:11

Putin Accuses West of ‘Insulting’ Russia over WWII Legacy

Story Code : 869579
Putin Accuses West of ‘Insulting’ Russia over WWII Legacy
In a lengthy article in the National Interest, a conservative US magazine, Putin warned against “historical revisionism,” saying downplaying the role of the Soviet Union in World War II helped undermine the current world order.

“Desecrating and insulting the memory is mean,” he wrote in the article published late Thursday.

Some official declarations commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War “mention all participants in the anti-Hitler coalition except for the Soviet Union,” he complained.

“Meanness can have different manifestations, but this does not make it less disgusting,” he added.

An estimated 27 million Soviet troops and civilians were killed in World War II and the Red Army’s triumph is a huge source of pride in Russia.

Putin was angered by a European Parliament resolution last year saying the 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact between Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Soviet Union helped pave the way for WWII.

“I believe that it is unacceptable to equate liberators with occupants,” he wrote.

Putin has blamed the Western powers and Poland in particular for World War II, pointing to various treaties signed with Nazi Germany before the conflict began in 1939.

“We do not know if there were any secret ‘protocols’ or annexes to agreements of a number of countries with the Nazis,” Putin wrote.

The article was published in the original Russian by state newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta on Friday. Putin said he planned to write an article about World War II legacy last year.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
19 June 2020
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
19 June 2020
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
19 June 2020
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
18 June 2020
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
18 June 2020
India Wants Peace But Won
India Wants Peace But Won't Compromise on Country's Sovereignty: Modi
18 June 2020
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
18 June 2020
Turkey Sends Special Forces into Iraq ‘Against PKK Militants’ Despite Baghdad’s Outrage
Turkey Sends Special Forces into Iraq ‘Against PKK Militants’ Despite Baghdad’s Outrage
17 June 2020
Maduro: EU Must Not Meddle in Venezuela
Maduro: EU Must Not Meddle in Venezuela's Affairs
17 June 2020
North Korea Rejects South
North Korea Rejects South's Offer of Envoys, Vows to Redeploy Troops to Border
17 June 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Arms Part of our Culture & Strategic Doctrine
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Arms Part of our Culture & Strategic Doctrine
17 June 2020
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
Mexico Offers to Sell Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions
16 June 2020