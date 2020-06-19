0
Friday 19 June 2020

Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq


The official from Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, Ihsan Chalabi, told AFP the shepherd was killed early Thursday morning when Turkish air strikes hit the Bradost district.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched a cross-border operation into the mountainous terrain of northern Iraq where the rebel Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has rear bases.

Ankara considers the PKK a “terrorist” organization because of its decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

Turkey has sporadically bombed PKK hideouts in northern Iraq but its new operation, dubbed “Claw-Tiger,” is a dramatic escalation and has prompted scores of families in the area to flee, according to local activists.

Iraq’s foreign ministry has summoned Turkish ambassador Fatih Yildiz twice this week, demanding Ankara withdraw its special forces and halt the bombing campaign.

But Yildiz has been defiant, telling Iraqi authorities that if Baghdad did not take action against the rebels, Ankara would continue to “fight the PKK wherever it is”.


