Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations

“Saudi Arabia and the UAE are siding with Israel, which is the chief enemy of the Muslim world,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast live from the capital, Sana’a, on Thursday afternoon, presstv reported.He stressed that the two Persian Gulf states are in cahoots with the Israeli regime against Palestinians and their cause.The Ansarullah chief said Israel and the United States continue to threaten the Yemeni nation, stressing, “Enemies want to encourage public apathy among the Yemenis, so that they become indifferent in the face of their (enemies’) plots and schemes”.Houthi then lambasted certain Arab states for serving the interests of Washington and Tel Aviv in the Middle East region, describing a resistance that is anchored in Islamic teachings as the best strategy against unraveling conspiracies.“The US and Israel seek to enslave Yemeni people. Their plots target the entire Muslim community, and are meant to ‎ disintegrate Islamic nations from within through sowing the seeds of discord and division,” he highlighted.The Ansarullah leader went on to say that enemies are targeting all nations in the Muslim world, saying, “US and Israeli plots seek to create religious and political divisions in Islamic nations. We need to raise public awareness about such schemes. Muslims must make foiling US and Israeli conspiracies their number-one priority”.“Enemies are hiding the truth, exploiting them (Muslim nations) to further their own interests. The US and Israeli regime are seeking to plunder natural resources of Muslim states,” Houthi said.He highlighted that his Ansarullah movement will continue to stand against US and Israeli hegemonic plans in the region, saying Washington has turned to Saudi Arabia in its campaign against Yemenis as ‎it dreads a direct faceoff.“The mercenaries of the United States and the Israeli regime will eventually withdraw from Yemen after having suffered a humiliating defeat,” Houthi commented.The Ansarullah chief also censured enemies’ efforts to portray a distorted image of ongoing developments in the region by means of their media outlets, arguing that Western countries are acting in favor of Zionist lobby groups.Commenting on Lebanon, Houthi noted that the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement can greatly contribute to the resolution of economic woes in Lebanon.Lebanon has been the scene of protests over rising poverty and economic woes, with demonstrators saying the ruling class is impotent in tackling the worsening crisis.The Arab country plunged into crisis last year, when its currency collapsed, businesses shut, and prices for basic goods skyrocketed.Touched on Iran-US standoff, the Ansarullah leader said Washington is pressing ahead with its sanctions and economic war on Tehran in a bid to undermine the Islamic Republic’s independence.Since its withdrawal from an international nuclear deal with Iran and other world powers in 2018, the US has been pursuing a “maxim pressure” policy against the Islamic Republic through imposing sanctions and threatening other allies to follow suit.