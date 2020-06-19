Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken significant turn for the worse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against racial inequality and police brutality, and a huge spike in unemployment, new polling shows.

A poll released Thursday by FOX News found that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden continues to lead Trump in the race for the White House.The survey, conducted between June 13-16, asked participants how they feel about the Republican president’s performance in things like the economy, race relations and health care.The poll shows 55 percent of respondents said they did not approve of the job Trump is doing as president overall, while 61 percent said they disapproved of his handling of race relations, and 53 percent said they disapproved of the way Trump is handling health care.The poll found Biden leads Trump by a 50-38 percent margin, a statistically significant 12-point advantage and up from Biden’s 8-point lead last month.Trump has been condemned over his response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality.Trump responded aggressively to the protests and vowed to send the military into states that couldn’t contain the demonstrations.The fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic has also been severe. Layoffs caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in the United States have passed 45.7 million, raising fears that despite some positive signs, the economy faces a halting recovery from the downturn.The Fox News poll follows a separate survey released Tuesday by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, which found that Americans are deeply unhappy about the state of their country, citing Trump as a factor worsening those concerns.The AP-NORC poll found that most Americans — including 63 percent of Republicans said the US is heading in the wrong direction. Just 24 percent said the country is headed in the right direction, down from 33 percent a month ago and 42 percent in March.