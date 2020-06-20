0
Saturday 20 June 2020 - 06:19

Islamic Jihad Calls for Cutting Off All Ties with Zionist Entity, Says Jordan-EU Stance “Appreciated, yet Not Enough”

Story Code : 869692
The group’s official, Ahmad Al-Modallel, stressed that the Jordanian and European stances are appreciated, but not enough, in light of the ethnic cleansing crime which the enemy intends to commit against the Palestinian people.

Al-Modallel pointed out that the Zionist narrative has been refuted and that the Palestinian people has been suffering from the Zionist oppression with all its forms of killing, displacing original residents, destroying constructions, arresting locals, imposing siege, carrying out the Judaization plot and building settlements.

The Zionist entity is scheduled to start annexing parts of the occupied West Bank in July in a move viewed by the Palestinian resistance and its supporters as a major escalation and aggression.
Abbas says Jordan Valley 'a red line'
Islam Times - President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank was a "red line" for the Palestinians despite Israeli plans to annex it.
