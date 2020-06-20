0
Saturday 20 June 2020 - 06:22

Turkey Tests 1st Domestic Medium-Range Missile Engine

Story Code : 869693
Turkey Tests 1st Domestic Medium-Range Missile Engine
The Medium Range Anti-Ship Missile (MRASM) air-breathing engine TEI-TJ300, produced through the cooperation of TAI, leading defense contractor Roketsan and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBITAK), was tested in TAI's compound in Turkey's central province of Eskişehir.

Varank, giving a speech at the testing ceremony, referred to the development of the engine by Turkish engineers as an important step in terms of what the country has achieved so far in the defense industry, Daily Sabah reported.

The turbojet engine TJ300 was originally designed to be used in medium-range ship repellent missiles, while with different configurations, it can also be used with several other platforms.

The TJ300 is an engine that can produce a force of 1,300 newtons and nearly 400 horsepower, despite its compact diameter.

The missile engine is capable of operating at speeds of up to 90% of the speed of sound and at an altitude of up to 5,000 feet.

The system was developed to achieve sufficient impulse in seconds. It is able to function in underwing wind without the need for a self-starter system.

The TJ300 missile engine was designed to be compatible with air, naval and land defense systems.

Varank, meanwhile, drew attention to Turkey's testing capabilities, which are also completely domestic. He said although many countries can produce in these sectors, if they lack proper testing environments, they cannot test the products without foreign support, resulting in further dependency.

The core of the engine of Turkey's first indigenous multi-role helicopter, the T-625 Gökbey, was also tested at TAI's compound, Varank recalled.

Gökbey's engine will be delivered to TAI this year, Varank said, adding, "They will start working on the integration of the engine to be used in Gökbey after this delivery."
Comment


Featured Stories
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
20 June 2020
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
20 June 2020
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
20 June 2020
The Israelification of American domestic security
The Israelification of American domestic security
By Max Blumenthal
16 June 2020
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
19 June 2020
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
19 June 2020
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
19 June 2020
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
19 June 2020
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
18 June 2020
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
18 June 2020
India Wants Peace But Won
India Wants Peace But Won't Compromise on Country's Sovereignty: Modi
18 June 2020
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
18 June 2020