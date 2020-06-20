E3 in No Position to Counsel Iran: Zarif

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says Germany, France, and the UK, which sponsored a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against the Islamic Republic are in no position to counsel Iran.

“E3 must stop public face-saving & muster the courage to state publicly what they admit privately: their failure to fulfill even own JCPOA duties due to total impotence in resisting US bullying,” Zarif tweeted on Friday.“Behind facade, E3 are accessories to Trump & Netanyahu—& in no position to counsel Iran,” he added.On Friday, the UN nuclear agency's Board of Governors passed a resolution -- put forward by Britain, France and Germany -- to push for intrusive inspections of two Iranian nuclear sites that the trio claims may have been used for undeclared nuclear activities in the early 2000s.Succumbing to Washington’s pressure, the three European countries -- parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- have so far failed to honor their commitments under a landmark agreement and offset the impacts of US sanctions, which were re-imposed on Iran following the US' unilateral withdrawal from the deal in May 2018.This is while Tehran has rejected the allegations of non-cooperation with the IAEA, insisting that it is prepared to resolve potentially outstanding differences with the IAEA.Zarif had earlier urged the IAEA Board of Governors not to let JCPOA enemies endanger Iran's interests, saying that E3 should not be their accessory.Iran has always behaved with full transparency with the IAEA, he said, arguing that 15 reports of the IAEA have indicated that Iran has always been committed."We will not let Iran be subject to investigation the documents of which are based on spying claims," he noted.The top diplomat had already reiterated that Tehran will give an appropriate response if the IAEA wanted to take advantage of illogical ways.