0
Saturday 20 June 2020 - 06:26

E3 in No Position to Counsel Iran: Zarif

Story Code : 869695
E3 in No Position to Counsel Iran: Zarif
“E3 must stop public face-saving & muster the courage to state publicly what they admit privately: their failure to fulfill even own JCPOA duties due to total impotence in resisting US bullying,” Zarif tweeted on Friday.

“Behind facade, E3 are accessories to Trump & Netanyahu—& in no position to counsel Iran,” he added.



On Friday, the UN nuclear agency's Board of Governors passed a resolution -- put forward by Britain, France and Germany -- to push for intrusive inspections of two Iranian nuclear sites that the trio claims may have been used for undeclared nuclear activities in the early 2000s.

Succumbing to Washington’s pressure, the three European countries -- parties to Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- have so far failed to honor their commitments under a landmark agreement and offset the impacts of US sanctions, which were re-imposed on Iran following the US' unilateral withdrawal from the deal in May 2018.

This is while Tehran has rejected the allegations of non-cooperation with the IAEA, insisting that it is prepared to resolve potentially outstanding differences with the IAEA.

Zarif had earlier urged the IAEA Board of Governors not to let JCPOA enemies endanger Iran's interests, saying that E3 should not be their accessory.

Iran has always behaved with full transparency with the IAEA, he said, arguing that 15 reports of the IAEA have indicated that Iran has always been committed.

"We will not let Iran be subject to investigation the documents of which are based on spying claims," he noted.

The top diplomat had already reiterated that Tehran will give an appropriate response if the IAEA wanted to take advantage of illogical ways.
Related Stories
Foreigners have to leave Mideast, Zarif says in Kuwait
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has highlighted bilateral ties between Iran and Kuwait, saying in a meeting with the Persian Gulf country’s crown prince that ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
20 June 2020
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
20 June 2020
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
20 June 2020
The Israelification of American domestic security
The Israelification of American domestic security
By Max Blumenthal
16 June 2020
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
19 June 2020
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
19 June 2020
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
19 June 2020
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
19 June 2020
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
18 June 2020
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
18 June 2020
India Wants Peace But Won
India Wants Peace But Won't Compromise on Country's Sovereignty: Modi
18 June 2020
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
18 June 2020