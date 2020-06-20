0
Saturday 20 June 2020 - 07:18

China Charges Two Canadians with Spying

Story Code : 869722
China Charges Two Canadians with Spying
Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, was charged by the No 2 branch of Beijing People's Procuratorate with the crime of prying into State secrets and intelligence gathering for overseas forces, according to a statement by the prosecuting authority, China Daily HK reported.

At the same time, in Dandong, a city in Northeast China's Liaoning province, businessman Michael Spavor was prosecuted on the charge of stealing and illegally providing State secrets to overseas forces, according to a statement by local prosecutors.

Both the Canadians were detained in December 2018 by the Chinese government on "suspicions of engaging in activities that endanger national security".
