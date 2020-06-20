Pakistan’s Special Envoy Visits Doha, Confers Taliban Leaders

Islam Times - Pakistan’s newly appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan has paid an official visit to Doha, where he met Taliban negotiators, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, to discuss peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

This is Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq’s second official tour after assuming the office of the special envoy. On June 10 he visited Kabul along with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to meet Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan leader Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.According to a statement of Pakistan’s foreign ministry on Friday Muhammad Sadiq visited Doha, Qatar on 16-17 June 2020. During the visit, he met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, to discuss peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.The Special Representative underlined that Pakistan will continue to play its role as facilitator for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.In this context, he referred to the highly productive visit of the Chief of Army Staff to Kabul recently, which had imparted a new impetus to Pakistan’s efforts.The Special Representative appreciated Taliban’s commitment to implement the US-Taliban peace agreement. He also noted that the release of prisoners as per the US-Taliban peace agreement would be a stepping stone towards immediate start of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.“Pakistan hopes that all concerned parties will make sincere efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. Pakistan, on its part, remains fully committed to support the Afghan Peace Process,” said the statement.