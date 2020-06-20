0
Saturday 20 June 2020 - 08:28

Trump Threatens Protesters Ahead of Tulsa Rally

Story Code : 869742
Trump Threatens Protesters Ahead of Tulsa Rally
Writing on Twitter, Trump lumped together "protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" saying they would not be afforded what he's decried as gentle treatment if they gather outside his Tulsa event. It came the morning after he used a blatantly false video of young children to decry media coverage of American race relations, a move that drew a rebuke from Twitter.

The messages, which came as the nation marks the day in 1865 that the last enslaved Black people in the US learned they had been freed from bondage, made no attempt at striking a unifying or commemorative tone. Instead, Trump used his platform to heighten the drama surrounding his return to the campaign trail after a 110-day pandemic-forced absence and warn those who oppose him to stay away.

"Please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!" he wrote on Friday morning.

It was a turnabout from Trump's declaration earlier this month that he is an "ally of all peaceful protesters," though not necessarily a surprising one given his repeated condemnation of demonstrations that, in some instances, turned violent.

Later in the day, Trump's spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said he was referring only to "violent protesters, anarchists, looters, the kind of lawlessness that we saw play out before President Trump came out with the National Guard and calmed our streets with law enforcement."

As he heads into Saturday's rally, Trump is hoping to reset his campaign after a rocky stretch that has included widespread disapproval of his handling of racial demonstrations, a global public health crisis, two Supreme Court losses and, most recently, a stinging rebuke by his former national security adviser.
Comment


Featured Stories
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
20 June 2020
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
20 June 2020
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
20 June 2020
The Israelification of American domestic security
The Israelification of American domestic security
By Max Blumenthal
16 June 2020
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
19 June 2020
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
19 June 2020
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
19 June 2020
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
19 June 2020
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
Several US States Hit Record High for Coronavirus Cases But Trump Says Country Will Not Lockdown Again
18 June 2020
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
Iranian Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles
18 June 2020
India Wants Peace But Won
India Wants Peace But Won't Compromise on Country's Sovereignty: Modi
18 June 2020
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
56 Violations against Palestinian Journalists Committed by Israeli Forces since January
18 June 2020