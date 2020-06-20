Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus

Islam Times - The World Health Organization warned Friday of a “new and dangerous phase” of the coronavirus pandemic with people tiring of lockdowns despite the disease’s accelerating spread.

The warning came as it emerged the virus was present in Italy in December, months before its first confirmed cases and about the same time as the disease was first reported in China.The virus, which has now caused fatalities of more than 454,000 people and infected 8.4 million people worldwide, is surging in the Americas and parts of Asia even as Europe starts to ease restrictive measures.Lockdowns imposed to halt the spread of the disease have caused crippling economic damage, but the WHO said the pandemic still posed a major threat.“The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home… but the virus is still spreading fast,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.A vaccine remains months off at best despite several trials, while scientists are still discovering more about the virus, its symptoms and the extent to which it may have spread before being identified.Meanwhile, Italy’s top health agency on Friday urged caution after last week seeing “warning signs” of new coronavirus transmission, especially over outbreaks of cases in Rome.In its weekly report, the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) said the situation was generally positive, but that there was still a significant circulation of the virus.