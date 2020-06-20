0
Saturday 20 June 2020 - 10:05

Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans

Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
“A sustainable peace deal that ensures the long-term security of Israel and self-determination for Palestinians must be negotiated directly between the two parties,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Robert Menendez (D-NJ) said in a joint statement.

“Unilateral annexation runs counter to those longstanding policies and could undermine regional stability and broader US national security interests in the region,” it added.

The joint-statement is likely the most serious rebuke from top Democratic lawmakers so far, not only because Schumer is the party’s top leader, but also because they are often considered the Zionist entity’s most ardent supporters in the Senate, i24NEWS reported.

Meanwhile, a letter circulating in the House of Representatives issuing a similar warning has garnered at least 120 signatures, according to the Jewish Telegraph Agency, including majority leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., one of AIPAC’s closest allies in Washington.
Source : Israeli Media
