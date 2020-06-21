0
Sunday 21 June 2020 - 07:16

Rouhani: Iran Should Brace Itself for Long-Term Battle with COVID-19

In comments at a Saturday meeting of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters, President Rouhani said Iran must brace itself for a long-term battle against the coronavirus.

The virus is not going to disappear and it could not be eradicated in the short term either, the president noted, saying there is also no solution to full immunity to the infection.

President Rouhani further unveiled plans for compulsory use of face masks for one or two weeks in the areas categorized as red zones, i.e. the region with high risk of contagion.

He also noted that it is impossible to shut down the businesses and the economic, educational, cultural, and religious activities, stressing that unnecessary gatherings must be avoided to cut off the chain of spread of COVID-19.

The president also announced a decision to open the schools and universities in Iran as of September 5, some two weeks in advance of the regular opening time, saying the schools in some regions may open every other day to reduce the number of students.

Last week, President Rouhani called on people to keep observing the health protocols in the fight against the coronavirus to contain the epidemic successfully, authorizing the governors of provinces with alarming situation to impose restrictions at will.

The Health Ministry announced on Friday that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has risen to 200,262, of whom more than 159,000 have recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals.
