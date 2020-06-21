IRGC Quds Force Chief Vows Support for Palestine

Islam Times - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani assured the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement that he will proceed with the strategy of his predecessor, martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, to support the Palestinian resistance forces.

In a message to leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Brigadier General Ghaani paid tribute to former leader of Islamic Jihad Movement Ramadan Abdullah Shallah for devoting his life to resistance and efforts to liberate Palestine.Commending the late Palestinian leader for his strenuous efforts in the fight against the Zionist regime, the Iranian general called on the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement to follow the path of Ramadan Abdullah until the ultimate liberation of holy al-Quds.Brigadier General Ghaani finally gave an assurance that he will stick to the strategy of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and will stand by the Palestinian forces to strengthen the axis of resistance.The former head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement died on June 7. Shallah was born in Gaza in 1958 and became the head of the movement in 1995 after the assassination of Fathi Shaqaqi.Ziad al-Nakhala was chosen to lead the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement in 2018 because of Shalah’s illness.