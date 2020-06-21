0
Sunday 21 June 2020 - 09:13

Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL's Violent Attack in Iraq's Saladin

Story Code : 869931
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi announced on Saturday night that heavy clashes between its forces and ISIL terrorist forces have been occurred in Saladin.

The clashes started on Saturday night in the south of Saladin province and continued till this morning, according to Hashd al-Sha’abi.

One of Hashd al-Sha'abi's forces was martyred and three were injured during the clashes.

Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi and security forces launched a new security operation on Saturday in the Yasreb region in Samarra.

In recent months, various areas of Saladin province have been the site of ISIL hideouts, and Iraqi military forces have carried out dozens of operations in the province.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.
Related Stories
Popular Mobilization Units Targeted ISIL's Bases in Iraq's Saladin
Islam Times - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, have targeted ISIL’s bases in the eastern province of Saladin,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
21 June 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL's Violent Attack in Iraq's Saladin
21 June 2020
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
21 June 2020
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
20 June 2020
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
20 June 2020
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
20 June 2020
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
20 June 2020
The Israelification of American domestic security
The Israelification of American domestic security
By Max Blumenthal
16 June 2020
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
Turkish Strikes Kill Civilian in Northern Iraq
19 June 2020
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
Houthi: Saudi Arabia, UAE in Cahoots with Israeli Regime Against Muslim Nations
19 June 2020
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
Venezuela to Take US Sanctions Case to International Criminal Court
19 June 2020
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
Trump Renews Threat to Cut Ties with China
19 June 2020