Islam Times - The Zionist occupation forces raided overnight and Sunday morning raided a number of the West Bank towns, injuring and arresting a number of Palestinians.

In this context, the Israeli occupation forces arrested four Palestinians in Ramallah, clashing with others in Issawiyah town in the occupied Al-Quds.Media reports mentioned that three Palestinians were injured overnight in clashes with the Zionist occupation forces in Al-Moghir town in northern Ramallah.