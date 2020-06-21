Iranian Speaker: Talks with US Utterly Forbidden

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf blasted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution against his country, and said Tehran will not hold talks with Washington at all.

"We believe that any talks should be held from the position of strength and talks with the US is utterly forbidden," Qalibaf said, addressing an open session of the parliament in Tehran on Sunday.He underlined that all Iranian officials share the belief that the US and Israel will fail in attaining their goals in the region and the world, and said, "Under no conditions, we will allow the Agency to violate the legal frameworks."Qalibaf lashed out at the European states for collaboration with the US and enmity towards the Iranian nation by sponsoring the anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA, and said the US has resorted to Europeans to implement its policies after its failure in attaining its objectives through bullying against the independent nations."The sponsors of the resolution are responsible for today's tensions in relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and they should account for the consequences of this move," he added.Qalibaf also appreciated Russia and China for supporting Iran in the IAEA meeting, warning certain neighboring states of the westerners' plots."We remind them that the neighbors remain beside each other forever but the advantages of cooperation with Europe and the US do not last forever," he said.In relevant remarks on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi blasted the IAEA Board of Governors' resolution against Tehran which had been proposed by the three European members of the nuclear deal, saying that they have been entrapped in a dangerous game arranged by the US and Israel."What has happened at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors is not acceptable to the Islamic Republic of Iran because Iran has had the highest and most transparent cooperation with the Agency and the Board within the framework of the safeguards," Mousavi said.He said that the resolution has been prepared based on baseless allegations and pretexts against Iran, lambasting the three European states for their bizarre behavior."Although they are members of the nuclear deal and are aware of the conditions and the records related to the case, unfortunately they have entered an unconstructive and dangerous game.""We think that they have been entangled in a trap laid by the Zionists and Americans for them and showed to our nation that they are incapable and untrustworthy countries," Mousavi said, warning of the consequences of the resolution for those who have prepared it.Also, on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the EU Troika (Britain, France and Germany) are accomplices of the US and Israel, adding that they are not entitled to advise Iran."E3 must stop public face-saving and muster the courage to state publicly what they admit privately: their failure to fulfill even own JCPOA duties due to total impotence in resisting US bullying," Zarif tweeted."Behind facade, E3 are accessories to Trump and Netanyahu—and in no position to counsel Iran," he added.Also, on Thursday Zarif wrote, "BoG should not allow JCPOA enemies to jeopardize Iran's supreme interests."The Iranian foreign minister said that "E3 should not be an accessory, after failing own JCPOA duties.""We've nothing to hide. More inspections in Iran over last 5 yearrs than in IAEA history," he noted."An agreeable solution is possible, but Res will ruin it," Zarif reiterated.