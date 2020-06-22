0
Monday 22 June 2020 - 06:57

US Continues with World's Highest COVID-19 Infections, Fatalities

Story Code : 870054
US Continues with World
By Monday morning (Iran GMT +4:30), the total number of cases stood at 9,051,398, while the fatalities increased to 470,795.

With 2,356,657 cases and 122,247 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,086,990 infections and 50,659 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (584,680), followed by India (426,910), the UK (304,331), Spain (293,352), Peru (254,936), Chile (242,355), Italy (238,499), Iran (204,952), Germany (191,575), Turkey (157,612), Pakistan (181,088), Mexico (180,545), and France (160,377), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,632), Italy (34,634), France (29,640), Spain (28,323), Mexico (21,825) and India (13,703).
Related Stories
Bomb attack hits eastern Afghan city, causes multiple fatalities
Islam Times - A deadly bomb attack has hit Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad, killing at least 16 people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
22 June 2020
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
22 June 2020
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
22 June 2020
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
21 June 2020
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
21 June 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL's Violent Attack in Iraq's Saladin
21 June 2020
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
21 June 2020
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
20 June 2020
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
20 June 2020
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
20 June 2020
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
20 June 2020
The Israelification of American domestic security
The Israelification of American domestic security
By Max Blumenthal
16 June 2020