Syrian Army Repels ISIL Attack in Deir ez-Zor Prov.

Islam Times - The Syrian Army has reportedly launched a series of operations in the eastern desert of Deir ez-Zor to eliminate the rest of ISIL terrorists from the region.

The operations follow a series of attacks by ISIL terrorist forces on Syrian Army in the eastern part of the country, Sputnik reported.The terrorists targeted the outskirts of the al-Mayadin city in Deir ez-Zor desert, the report added.Earlier, Syrian sources announce that that ISIL terrorists had set fire to the building of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the western outskirts of Deir ez-Zor and wrote threatening slogans on the walls.