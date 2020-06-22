0
Monday 22 June 2020 - 07:00

Syrian Army Repels ISIL Attack in Deir ez-Zor Prov.

Story Code : 870056
Syrian Army Repels ISIL Attack in Deir ez-Zor Prov.
The operations follow a series of attacks by ISIL terrorist forces on Syrian Army in the eastern part of the country, Sputnik reported.

The terrorists targeted the outskirts of the al-Mayadin city in Deir ez-Zor desert, the report added.

Earlier, Syrian sources announce that that ISIL terrorists had set fire to the building of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the western outskirts of Deir ez-Zor and wrote threatening slogans on the walls.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
22 June 2020
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
22 June 2020
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
22 June 2020
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
21 June 2020
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
21 June 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL's Violent Attack in Iraq's Saladin
21 June 2020
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
21 June 2020
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
20 June 2020
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
20 June 2020
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
20 June 2020
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
20 June 2020
The Israelification of American domestic security
The Israelification of American domestic security
By Max Blumenthal
16 June 2020