Syrian Army Repels ISIL Attack in Deir ez-Zor Prov.
Story Code : 870056
The operations follow a series of attacks by ISIL terrorist forces on Syrian Army in the eastern part of the country, Sputnik reported.
The terrorists targeted the outskirts of the al-Mayadin city in Deir ez-Zor desert, the report added.
Earlier, Syrian sources announce that that ISIL terrorists had set fire to the building of the Syrian Democratic Forces in the western outskirts of Deir ez-Zor and wrote threatening slogans on the walls.