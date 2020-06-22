Turkey Bombs Northern Iraq Once Again: Report

Islam Times - Turkish air forces bombed border areas in northern Iraq on Saturday night.

Turkey once again bombed areas in Duhok Governorate in Iraq's Kurdistan Region last night, according to an official source.Turkish air forces targeted mountainous areas in the northern Zakho region, reported Shafaaq news.No casualties have been reported so far but the residents of the area were frightened and spent the night outside their homes.Turkish army fighters and artillery have repeatedly targeted border areas in the Zakho area in Duhok Governorate since last week, and Turkish special forces have launched several operations against PKK members.Iraqi Foreign Ministry has summoned Turkish ambassador Fatih Yildiz over violation of Iraq’s territory by Turkey’s forces on June 17.In a statement released by Iraq News Agency (INA) on Thursday, the ministry has strongly condemned Turkish forces' violation of Iraqi territories on Wednesday.The ministry noted that such measures are against the international charters and laws, urging Turkey to withdraw its forces from Iraq’s territory. It also pointed out that Iraq reserves the right to protest against such measures at international organizations.