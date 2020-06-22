0
Monday 22 June 2020 - 08:24

Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report

Around 1,000 experiments were conducted by the Israeli Defense Ministry on different types of animals during the past three years, Israeli papers, including Yedioth Aharonoth reported, citing a document from the “Let the Animals Live” association.

According to the document, the Israeli army used the animals to simulate a naval incident of multiple victims.

The pigs were the most used for the medical experiments due to its heart and respiratory system structure similarity with the humans, the document showed.

The daily said the Tel Aviv regime used some of the experiments to test their body reaction on an explosion and the aerosol explosion.
