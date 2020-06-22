ISIS Attack Kills 2 PMU Forces in Iraq’s Salahuddin

Islam Times - Two members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, known as the Hashd al-Sha’abi, were killed in an overnight attack by Daesh terrorists in Iraq’s northern Salahuddin province.

Four other members were injured when Daesh militants attacked a position of the Hashd al-Sha’abi recently south of Salahuddin, Captain Mohammad Sa’ad said.He said a number of the attackers were killed in ensuing clashes, but without giving an exact death toll.Last week, three Iraqi policemen were killed and four others injured in an attack by Daesh terrorists north of Salahuddin.In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.