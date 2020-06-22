0
Monday 22 June 2020 - 09:46

John Bolton Says He Won't Vote for Trump, Hopes He Is A One-Term President

Story Code : 870108
John Bolton Says He Won
In an interview with ABC News to promote his book, The Room Where It Happened, Bolton, who was Trump’s longest-serving security adviser, says that when he joined the administration he “had confidence going in that many of the stories were distorted. That turned out not to be right”.

Trump had sought to have publication of the book blocked, but a judge denied the claim.

Bolton told the ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz that Trump was not fit for office.

“I don’t think he should be president. I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job. I don’t think he’s a conservative Republican. I’m not going to vote for him in November. I’m certainly not going to vote for Joe Biden either. I’m going to figure out a conservative Republican to write in.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Daily Telegraph in the UK reported that Bolton had intended to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, quoting him as saying that he had voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, but that, “having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”

A spokesperson for Bolton told CNN that the life-long Republican would be voting for neither Biden nor Trump, saying: “This statement is incorrect. The ambassador never said he planned to vote for Joe Biden.”

Asked in the ABC interview how he thought history would remember Trump, Bolton replied: “I hope it will remember him as a one-term president who didn’t plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can’t recall from. We can get over one term. Two terms I’m more troubled about.”

Bolton also described Trump’s chances of making a deal with North Korea as “zero”, and said Russian president Vladimir Putin felt of the US president that he could “play him like a fiddle”.

He said the US is in a “weaker position around the world. I think we have given up leadership in a wide variety of areas,” when it comes to national security.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
22 June 2020
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
22 June 2020
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
22 June 2020
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
21 June 2020
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
21 June 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL's Violent Attack in Iraq's Saladin
21 June 2020
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
21 June 2020
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
20 June 2020
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
Who Warns: World Entering ‘New, Dangerous Phase’ of Coronavirus
20 June 2020
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
Top Democratic Lawmakers Warn Zionist Entity against Annexation Plans
20 June 2020
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
China Accuses Top UN Human Rights Official of Violating UN Charter After Hong Kong Law Remarks
20 June 2020
The Israelification of American domestic security
The Israelification of American domestic security
By Max Blumenthal
16 June 2020