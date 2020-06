Islam Times - Member of the Yemen Ansarullah revolutionary movement's Supreme Political Council, Mohammad al-Houthi, criticized the statement of the United Nations [UN] envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, in which he expressed his concern as a result of what he called the continuation of the fighting in Marib, ignoring the crime of seizing oil tankers and the continued aggression and siege.

Al-Houthi pointed out that the UN envoy ignored the facts that lead to solutions in the country.He wrote on Twitter: Whenever the United Nations and its envoy take the public interest of Yemenis into consideration instead of considering the feelings of aggression countries, the UN envoy will find the solution in Yemen easily.