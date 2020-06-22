Nusra Detains Commander Abu Malik Al-Talli over Announcing Defection
Story Code : 870152
The move was ordered by the general leader of Tahriri al-Sham Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, according to the media reports which added that Al-Talli had announced his defection around 10 days earlier.
It is worth noting that Abu Malik Al-Talli was the leader of Nusra terrorists in Arsal outskirts who were involved in kidnapping dozens of Lebanese servicemen in 2014 and that he was behind capturing nuns from Syria’s Maaloula convent before striking a deal to liberate them.