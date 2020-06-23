0
Tuesday 23 June 2020 - 05:54

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Story Code : 870284
Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases
Brent crude LCOc1 rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $42.24 a barrel by 0941 GMT. U.S. crude CLc1 was down 10 cents, or 0.2%, at $39.65.

South Korea on Monday said for the first time that it is in the midst of a ‘second wave’ of the coronavirus. The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global cases on Sunday, with the biggest increase from North and South America.

“Infections are rising in key markets around the world and there are valid concerns that the world is in for a prolonged period of dealing with its consequences,” said Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.

Oil prices have been supported by a recovery in fuel demand globally as nations resume economic activity after coronavirus lockdowns.

Signalling a recovery in global markets and tighter supplies, Brent has moved into backwardation, where oil for immediate delivery costs more than supply later. LCOc1-LCOc2

Both contracts rose about 9% last week. However, after weeks of rising, prices of physical oil have begun to ease, traders and analysts say, as the rally succumbs to the reality of poor refinery margins and brimming storage tanks.

“I find it more difficult for oil to move higher at this point, especially with the growing concern about second-wave contagion,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore’s OCBC Bank.

In Canada and the United States, the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs fell to a record low last week, even as higher oil prices prompt some producers to resume drilling.

The OPEC+ group, consisting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, has yet to decide whether to extend a record supply cut of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for a fourth month in August.

Russia sees between $40 and $50 to the barrel as a fair and balanced oil price, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
23 June 2020
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
23 June 2020
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
23 June 2020
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
22 June 2020
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
22 June 2020
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
22 June 2020
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
22 June 2020
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
21 June 2020
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
21 June 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL's Violent Attack in Iraq's Saladin
21 June 2020
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
21 June 2020
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
20 June 2020