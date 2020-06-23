0
Tuesday 23 June 2020 - 07:14

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister

Story Code : 870324
Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister
Mohamed al-Maytami, once the minister of industry and trade, broke up his alliance with former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, various Yemeni media outlets reported.

“Regional countries, some of which are present in the Saudi-led coalition are trying twenty-four seven to take Yemen apart,” he said in a departure note. 

Hadi resigned and fled the country to Riyadh in 2015 amid a political crisis. Saudi Arabia then invaded Yemen in an attempt to restore him to power. 

The war, however, stopped short of its objective, only leaving tens of thousands of Yemenis dead and pushing the entire country close to the brink of outright famine. Some time into the military campaign, infighting erupted between Saudi-backed militants and UAE-backed separatists in southern Yemen.

The separatists have now declared so-called self-rule in the south, and most recently staged a coup in Yemen’s Socotra island, which used to be controlled by the Saudi-backed militants.

Al-Maytami called Hadi and his fellow former officials inefficient, saying he could no longer stand the former regime’s refusal to take an official stance on the Saudi-led drive.

His decision has reportedly been followed by similar resignations.

On Saturday, a Hadi ally called on the Saudi-led coalition to help "stop the mess, chaos, and aggression carried out by the (UAE-backed) militia and implement the provisions of the Riyadh agreement," Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported.

Reached last year in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the deal was supposed to enable conciliation between the Saudi-backed and UAE-backed forces, and bring a Hadi-led administration to rule in the southern city of Aden. The city, however, is now ironically the self-styled headquarters of the Emirati-led separatists.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
23 June 2020
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
23 June 2020
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
23 June 2020
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
22 June 2020
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
22 June 2020
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
22 June 2020
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
22 June 2020
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
21 June 2020
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
21 June 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL's Violent Attack in Iraq's Saladin
21 June 2020
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
21 June 2020
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
20 June 2020