Tuesday 23 June 2020 - 07:17

Syiran Air Defense Repels Drone Attack in Jableh

A Sana correspondent stated that the air defenses in Lattakia governorate had intercepted drones in the city of Jableh.

Jableh is a district in the northwestern Syrian province of Latakia, situated just 15 kilometres (some nine miles) from the Russian airbase Hmeimim.

The agency did not provide any details of the attack.

Terrorists, who lodged in the western province of Idlib near mountainous Latakia, often use drones with explosive shells to attempt attacks at Hmeimim airbase and nearby territories, including the coastal city of Jableh.

In early June, Syrian state media reported Israeli aggression over the city of Masyaf in Hama province, with missiles hitting the outskirts of the city.
