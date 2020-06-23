Iraq Launches 3rd Phase of “Heroes of Iraq”

Islam Times - A spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces announced that the third phase of the “Heroes of Iraq” operation has been launched by the participation of Hashd Alsha’abi forces.

"The spokesman of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Yahya Rasool, announced that Iraqi forces have launched the third phase of the “Heroes of Iraq” operation with aiding of the Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces", Alforat News reported.According to the report, Cheif command of the Iraqi Armed Force has ordered the operation be carried out in Salah al-Din province and between Diyala, Samarra, and Kirkuk.The spokesman stressed that the Iraqi Army, the federal police, the Rapid Reaction forces, and Hash Al-Sha'abi forces were involved in the "Heroes of Iraq" operation.It is worth mentioning that the First and Second phases of the "Heroes of Iraq" operation carried out successfully.