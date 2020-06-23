0
Tuesday 23 June 2020 - 09:54

Worldwide Coronavirus Infections near 9.2 Million

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases reached 9,193,194, while the fatalities increased to 474,467.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

With 2,388,225 cases and 122,611 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of coronavirus infections and fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 1,111,348 infections and 51,407 deaths.

In terms of cases, Russia ranks third (592,280), followed by India (440,685), the UK (305,289), Spain (293,584), Peru (257,447), Chile (246,963), Italy (238,720), Iran (207,525), Germany (192,119), Turkey (188,897), Mexico (185,122), Pakistan (185,034), and Saudi Arabia (161,005), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,647), Italy (34,657), France (29,663), Spain (28,324), Mexico (22,584) and India (14,015).
