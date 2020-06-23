0
Tuesday 23 June 2020 - 11:14

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report

Story Code : 870387
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
The al-Masirah TV channel reported the military operation on Tuesday, adding that Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Armed Forces, would make an announcement regarding the operation in the next few hours.

Earlier in the day, Saudi activists reported loud blasts north of the capital Riyadh.

The Saudi-led coalition has also claimed that the alliance “successfully intercepted and destroyed” a ballistic missile launched at Riyadh by the Houthi Ansarullah movement, which leads Yemen’s defense forces.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki called the strike a “deliberate and systematic operation to target civilians and civilian objects."

A few hours earlier, Malki reported another attack by the Houthis targeting the southern parts of the kingdom, claiming the coalition had intercepted eight bomb-laden drones and three ballistic missiles.

The missiles were fired from Yemen’s northwestern Sa’dah Province toward the kingdom’s Najran and Jizan regions, he added.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its vassal states launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime.

The coalition has, however, achieved none of its goals thanks to stiff resistance by the Ansarullah-led Yemeni army.

The Saudi military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and plunged Yemen into what the UN says the world's worst humanitarian crisis. 
Related Stories
Voices from Syria’s Rukban Refugee Camp Belie Corporate Media Reporting
Islam Times - A little over a year ago — just after the Syrian army and its allies liberated the towns and ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
23 June 2020
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
23 June 2020
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
23 June 2020
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
22 June 2020
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
22 June 2020
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
22 June 2020
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
22 June 2020
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
21 June 2020
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
UK Accused of Selling Arms to Saudi Arabia A Year after Court Ban
21 June 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL
Hashd al-Sha’abi Repel ISIL's Violent Attack in Iraq's Saladin
21 June 2020
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
French Ballistic Missile Test Runs Counter to NPT Obligations: Iran
21 June 2020
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
Navy Cmdr: Iran to Produce Supersonic Missiles in Near Future
20 June 2020