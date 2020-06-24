Iran ‘Not Engaged’ in Activities Related to Developing Nukes: US

Islam Times - The US State Department has admitted that Iran is not adopting measures to develop nuclear weapons.

“During the reporting period, the United States continued to assess that Iran is not currently engaged in key activities associated with the design and development of a nuclear weapon,” reads part of the ‘unclassified’ report dubbed ‘2020 Report on Adherence to and Compliance with Arms Control, Nonproliferation, and Disarmament Agreements and Commitments’, available on the Department’s website.Submitted to the Congress in mid-April 2020, the report “contains analysis and findings regarding the United States’ and other nations’ compliance with and adherence to arms control, nonproliferation, and disarmament agreements and commitments in which the United States is a party or participant.”Meanwhile, Washington has claimed that Iran should provide answers to 'significant questions' regarding its nuclear program in the past. “As noted in the IAEA’s December 2015 Final Assessment on Past and Present Outstanding Issues regarding Iran’s Nuclear Program, however, Iran has yet to answer significant questions regarding its past nuclear weapons program.”Continuing its claims against Iran, the report says “In light of the new concerns regarding Iran’s safeguards cooperation raised by the IAEA in the last five months of the reporting period, we have underscored that Iran must immediately provide the IAEA nothing short of full cooperation and comply with its nuclear safeguards obligations.”The Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly rejected Western countries’ claims about military aspects of Iran nuclear program.Tehran highlights that as a member of NPT and IAEA, it preserves the right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes. Moreover, Iran has been under the strictest inspections of IAEA in the past years and no evidence has been found which would indicate any diversion in Iran nuclear program.