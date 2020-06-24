“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida

Islam Times - As part of the continuous “Israeli” aggression on Syria, the Syrian air defenses intercepted after midnight an aerial aggression on Salamyieh and al-Sabboura in Hama countryside and downed a large number of missiles before reaching their targets.

A military source told SANA that at 00:45, the “Israeli” enemy launched a new aggression through which it targeted a number of the Syrian military sites in Salamyieh and al-Sabboura in Hama countryside.The source added that immediately after discovering the missiles, the army air defenses targeted them and downed a number of them before reaching their targets as they only caused material damage.Earlier on Tuesday evening, a number of the military sites in the countryside of Deir Ezzor and Sweida provinces were targeted by a missile aggression, as two soldiers were martyred and others were injured, in addition to causing material damage.A military source said that at 21:17 on Tuesday evening, hostile air targets coming from east and northeast of Palmyra launched a number of missiles on some military sites in Kabajib to the west of Deir Ezzor and in al-Sikhnieh area. Meanwhile, one of the army sites has been targeted near Salkhad to the south of Sweida.The source added that two soldiers were martyred in the aggression and four others were injured, in addition to causing a material damage.