0
Wednesday 24 June 2020 - 08:58

Rouhani Urges European Parties to 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal to Resist US Pressure

Story Code : 870571

“We have no problem with talks with the U.S., but only if Washington fulfils its obligations under the nuclear deal, apologies and compensates Tehran for its withdrawal from the 2015 deal”, Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Last Friday, the IAEA Board of Governors, backed by the EU big three, passed a resolution calling on Iran to provide access to two sites that the agency wants to visit, due to alleged unregistered activities there.

The crisis around Iran’s nuclear programme resumed in 2018 after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, signed by Iran, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, and the EU. One year after the reimposition of US sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic, Iran gradually suspended its obligations under the deal, stockpiling enriched uranium and re-opening previously closed nuclear facilities.
