0
Wednesday 24 June 2020 - 12:34

UN Says Virus Pushing over 100 Million of South Asia Children into Poverty

Story Code : 870610
UN Says Virus Pushing over 100 Million of South Asia Children into Poverty
Cases across the densely populated region -- home to almost a quarter of the world's population -- have risen in recent weeks even as the region lifts its lockdown to revive economies badly shattered by the virus, AFP reported.

"While they may be less susceptible to the virus itself, children are being profoundly affected by the fallout, including the economic and social consequences of the lockdown," the report by the UN children's agency UNICEF said.

South Asia -- which includes India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Bhutan -- is home to some 600 million children, with around 240 million already living in poverty, the agency said.

In a worst-case scenario, the virus could push another 120 million into poverty and food insecurity within six months, it warned.

"Without urgent action now, COVID-19 could destroy the hopes and futures of an entire generation," UNICEF's South Asia regional director Jean Gough said in a statement.

Progress in healthcare -- such as immunization, nutrition and other services -- were being "severely disrupted".

In Bangladesh, UNICEF said it found that some of the poorest families could not afford three meals a day, while in Sri Lanka its survey showed that 30 percent of families had cut their food intake.

With schools shut, poorer children have struggled to keep up with their education, particularly those in rural households without internet access -- or even electricity.

"There are concerns that some disadvantaged students may join the nearly 32 million children who were already out of school before COVID-19 struck," the report added.

Other major concerns include the risks of domestic violence, depression and other mental health issues with youths spending more time at home.
Comment


Featured Stories
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
24 June 2020
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
24 June 2020
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
24 June 2020
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
23 June 2020
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
23 June 2020
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
23 June 2020
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
23 June 2020
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
22 June 2020
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
Hezbollah Publishes Video Featuring ‘Israeli’ Targets for Retaliation
22 June 2020
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
Ansarullah Official: UN Envoy Ignores Facts That Lead to Solutions in Yemen
22 June 2020
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
Israel Army Conducts Secret Weapons Tests on Animals: Report
22 June 2020
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
Zionist Occupation Forces Raid Towns in West Bank, Injuring & Arresting Number of Palestinians
21 June 2020