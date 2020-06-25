China’s Embassy in Lebanon Refutes US Accusations

Islam Times - The Chinese embassy in Lebanon issued Wednesday a statement in which it refuted the accusations made by US Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs David Schenker who claimed that Beijing lure countries into signing aid contracts that threatened to transfer their sovereignty over to the east Asian giant.

The statement stressed that China deals with Lebanon on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, and that it never puts any political condition on its loans.It added that China is “committed in its financial cooperation with other developing countries to respecting the sovereignty of all countries.”China granted Lebanon over 1 million medical masks, 20,000 personal protective equipment, 3,000 PCR units, and 3,000 pairs of protective medical goggles during this recent period, according to the statement.It also said that China directed $50 million to the World Health Organization in 2020 to support global efforts to combat coronavirus, and that China pledged $2 billion over the next two years to support the countries affected by the pandemic, especially developing countries.“We sincerely hope that American officials strive to find solutions to the chronic problems of American society and take care of their own affairs instead of interfering in the affairs of other countries,” the statement concluded.