Islam Times - The Iraqi army has killed 12 ISIL elements in an operation in the north part of the country.

Iraqi Army continues anti-ISIL operations in different parts of the country, Baghdadtoday reported.Iraqi forces have launched a surprise attack against ISIL terrorists in the city of Makhmur in Nineveh province, the report added.ISIL terrorist forces were ambushed by Iraqi forces in this operation.A spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces General Command said 12 ISIL fighters were killed in the attack.