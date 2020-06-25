0
Thursday 25 June 2020 - 07:17

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian at Occupied West Bank Checkpoint

Story Code : 870746
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian at Occupied West Bank Checkpoint
The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Ahmad Erakat, nephew of Saeb Erakat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Al-Jazeera reported.

Israeli border police said on Tuesday they shot and killed a suspect who they say attempted to run over a female officer at a checkpoint in the Palestinian village of Abu Dis, East of Jerusalem. Police said the officer was slightly wounded in the incident.

Palestinian officials rejected the police's account of the man's death.

Ahmad was "executed" by the Israeli police, his uncle Saeb told AFP, adding that he held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for "this crime".

He dismissed the police allegation of an attempted car ramming as "impossible", saying that Ahmad was due to be married later in the week.

"This young man was killed in cold blood. Tonight was his sister's wedding," Saeb said, adding, "What the occupation army claims, that he was trying to run someone over, is a lie."

Israeli Police Spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld said the man "drove his vehicle quickly towards the direction of a female border police officer who was injured lightly".

The officer was evacuated to a hospital.

Police did not immediately release a video of the incident, and there was no way to independently verify the account. But police released a photo that appeared to show the vehicle after it had collided into the checkpoint.

Senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi called on the international community to take "concrete steps" to hold Israel accountable over Ahmad's death.

"Palestinian lives matter", she wrote in a statement, recalling last month's police killing of an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem.

She said that Ahmad was on his way to pick up his mother and sister who were preparing for his sister's wedding later that day.

"Israel also attempted to slander Ahmad and excuse his murder. It is part of a tragically familiar pattern, where Israel habitually uses false pretexts that are all too familiar now to justify the murder of Palestinians by trigger happy soldiers," Ahrawi said.

Palestinians and human rights groups have also accused Israeli security forces of using excessive force, or in some cases opening fire at cars that merely lost control.

The director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Bethlehem confirmed that a soldier prevented Palestinian medical personnel from approaching the man and was left to bleed, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

"Ahmed Erekat, 27, beautiful young man. A son. A brother. Fiancee. My baby cousin," Noura Erakat, a human rights attorney based in the US wrote on Twitter, sharing his photos.

"Israeli cowards shot him multiple times, left him to bleed for 1.5 hours and blamed him for his death. Tonight was his sister's wedding, his was next month. We failed to protect him. I am so sorry," she wrote," he added.

Tuesday's incident comes ahead of plans by Netanyahu to annex parts of the West Bank.

Netanyahu said the government would take steps towards annexing Israeli settlements, illegal under international law, and the Jordan Valley from July 1, as part of a broader US plan. The Palestinians have rejected the plan and want the West Bank to form part of a future Palestinian state.

The proposals have sparked widespread international criticism and warnings that such a move would lead to violence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
Japan Says Scrapping US Missile Defense System
Japan Says Scrapping US Missile Defense System
25 June 2020
Ulyanov Criticizes US Unfounded Claims about Iran
Ulyanov Criticizes US Unfounded Claims about Iran's Breach of NPT Obligations
25 June 2020
UK Housing Secretary Called to Resign Over Abuse of Power Allegations
UK Housing Secretary Called to Resign Over Abuse of Power Allegations
25 June 2020
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
24 June 2020
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
24 June 2020
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
24 June 2020
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
24 June 2020
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
23 June 2020
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
23 June 2020
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
23 June 2020
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
23 June 2020
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
22 June 2020