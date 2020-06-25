0
Thursday 25 June 2020 - 07:53

Biden to Attack Trump on Healthcare in Election Battleground

Story Code : 870761
Biden to Attack Trump on Healthcare in Election Battleground
As part of a slow creep out of his Delaware home amid coronavirus concerns to destinations further afield, Biden, who grew up in the Pennsylvania rust-belt city of Scranton, is headed to the city of Lancaster as part of a trip intended to weaken the Republican president’s standing with swing-state voters.

Trump, meanwhile, planned to visit Green Bay, Wisconsin, another critical election battleground in his Nov. 3 contest with Biden, where he was expected to address police reform.

Biden’s campaign said he will meet with families to talk about the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, the signature legislative achievement of his time as Barack Obama’s vice president, which Republicans want to overturn, Reuters reported.

Later, in a speech, Biden will argue that African-Americans and Latinos disproportionately hurt by the coronavirus will benefit from strengthening that law, according to a person familiar with the remarks. The Trump administration is expected to file papers with the Supreme Court on Thursday asking them to declare the act illegal.

The president has touted quick moves to curtail international travel as helping control the spread of the coronavirus, and he has promised to dispose of Obamacare while preserving insurance benefits for people with expensive medical conditions.

Trump campaign spokesman Ken Farnaso said Biden’s hostility to energy industry jobs would cost “hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians” their jobs and healthcare.

“In contrast, President Trump’s pro-growth policies, tax cuts, and deregulation built a booming economy once and he is the leader we need to do it again,” he said.

Democrats believe pitching pragmatic tweaks to Obamacare in 2018 won them moderate voters and helped them wrest control of the House of Representatives, and they want to make it a key issue again this year.

House Democrats unveiled a bill on Wednesday that would provide more insurance premium assistance to low-income people and offer more healthcare funding to states. The effort is unlikely to win support from Republicans.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
Japan Says Scrapping US Missile Defense System
Japan Says Scrapping US Missile Defense System
25 June 2020
Ulyanov Criticizes US Unfounded Claims about Iran
Ulyanov Criticizes US Unfounded Claims about Iran's Breach of NPT Obligations
25 June 2020
UK Housing Secretary Called to Resign Over Abuse of Power Allegations
UK Housing Secretary Called to Resign Over Abuse of Power Allegations
25 June 2020
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
24 June 2020
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
24 June 2020
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
24 June 2020
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
24 June 2020
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
23 June 2020
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
23 June 2020
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
23 June 2020
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
23 June 2020
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
22 June 2020