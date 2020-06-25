Ulyanov Criticizes US Unfounded Claims about Iran's Breach of NPT Obligations

Islam Times - Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Thursday lashed out at the US baseless claim accusing Iran of breaching its NPT obligations.

"Some US experts seriously claim that Iran is in full breach of its NPT obligations," he wrote."Why the rest of the world, including IAEA and its Board of Governors, are not aware of its terrible fact?" he asked."Indeed, hatred is a bad adviser for experts and propaganda has no limits," he noted.In an earlier tweet on Wednesday, Ulyanov wrote, “President H.Rouhani outlined official reaction to recent #IAEA Board of Governors resolution on #Iran.”“He expressed dissatisfaction with this decision, warned about possible negative consequences but confirmed the continuation of cooperation with IAEA. Very responsible position,” he added.It should be noted that President Rouhani expressed concern on Wednesday over the pressure of the US and Zionist Regime on the IAEA and noted they may mislead the Agency.Anti-Iranian circles are striving to create fear and claim that the recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calls for immediate action regarding the non-proliferation treaty.The issue of Iran's nuclear activities was raised due to the claims of the United States and some of its allies, especially the Zionist regime, about Iran's legal nuclear activities, in order to raise doubts about the peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.