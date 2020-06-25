0
Thursday 25 June 2020 - 10:08

UK Housing Secretary Called to Resign Over Abuse of Power Allegations

Story Code : 870817
UK Housing Secretary Called to Resign Over Abuse of Power Allegations
One of the cited documents is written by a civil servant in the Ministry for Housing, Communities, and Local Government who said that the secretary of state [SoS] wanted the Westferry development to be signed off on without delay so that Richard Desmond’s company would avoid the community infrastructure levy [CIL].

“On timing, my understanding is that SoS is/was insistent that decision issued this week i.e. tomorrow – as next week the viability of the scheme is impacted by a change in the London CIL regime”, the official wrote.

A leaked text message exchange signaled how Desmond, the former Express newspaper owner, apparently lobbied Jenrick to expedite the development of the Westferry waterfront neighbourhood so that he could avoid giving extra millions in tax to the Labor-run Tower Hamlets council, the poorest borough in London, exclaiming: "We don’t want to give Marxists loads of doe [sic] for nothing!"

The papers were released Wednesday after Jenrick had already faced a debate and vote, being accused by critics of breaking the ministerial code.

In particular, the housing secretary has come under accusations of "cash for favors" after it emerged Desmond had personally donated £12,000 two weeks after the scheme for 1,500 homes was approved. Jenrick has since had to backtrack on his own approval, admitting that the decision was unlawful.

A housing department official wrote that "SoS has flagged a case in Westferry Docklands (redevelopment of a printworks or something like that?", while being aware that a ministerial decision was coming soon. The debate has triggered a massive backlash in the Commons, with Layla Moran, a Lib Dem MP, branding Jenrick’s position "completely untenable", arguing it constitutes a real abuse of power:

"These documents are further evidence that he rushed through this planning decision to help a Tory donor avoid paying millions in tax. This whole grubby saga netted the Tory party only £12,000, but could have helped Richard Desmond save up to £40 million", she said. Moran further stated that the public would be nothing but appalled at what seems to be a "clear abuse of power", suggesting that Jenrick resign and the Tories hand back the donation.

Andrew Wood, a Tory councilor in Tower Hamlets who resigned from the party over Jenrick’s handling of Westferry, for his part, stated laconically: "I was right to resign".

Jenrick admitted to MPs that he saw promo images of the development on Desmond’s mobile phone at a 18 November fundraiser, which the Sunday Times wrote about causing an outcry in parliament. During the event, Jenrick sat next to Desmond, and then, two days later, Desmond reportedly lobbied Jenrick via text message about the forthcoming deal and arranged a site visit for him. Government emails from the time reportedly signaled Jenrick had issued orders to his staffers to get ready with paperwork on the deal.

"I recognize that there are higher standards of transparency expected in the quasi-judicial planning process, which is why I will also release discussions and correspondence which the government would not normally release", Jenrick told MPs, arguing that the decision had been taken "with an open mind on the merits of the case after a thorough decision-making process".

Speaking of the ill-fated fundraiser, Steve Reed, the shadow housing secretary, hit back asserting "ministers are not allowed to take planning decisions if they have been lobbied by the applicant", and arguing Jenrick’s decision "raises questions about cash for favors – which would be a serious abuse of power".

After the release of the documents the cabinet secretary, Mark Sedwill, responded to an urgent query from Labor by stating that "the prime minister considers that the matter is closed".
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
Iran Air Force Gets New Homegrown Aircraft
Japan Says Scrapping US Missile Defense System
Japan Says Scrapping US Missile Defense System
25 June 2020
Ulyanov Criticizes US Unfounded Claims about Iran
Ulyanov Criticizes US Unfounded Claims about Iran's Breach of NPT Obligations
25 June 2020
UK Housing Secretary Called to Resign Over Abuse of Power Allegations
UK Housing Secretary Called to Resign Over Abuse of Power Allegations
25 June 2020
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
German Coronavirus Vaccine Drug “Very Well Tolerated” in Human Tests
24 June 2020
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
Group of 67 Countries Release Joint Statement in Defence of ICC Against US Sanctions
24 June 2020
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Sovereignty in Hama, Deir Ezzor, Sweida
24 June 2020
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
Zarif Mocks Pompeo over Remarks on UN Arms Ban
24 June 2020
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
Syrian Foreign Minister: US Wants through Caesar Act to Open Door for Terrorism Return
23 June 2020
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
Jordanian PM: Caesar Act Won’t Affect Amman-Damascus Ties
23 June 2020
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report
23 June 2020
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
Over 70% of Aircraft Parts Made in Iran: Defense Minister
23 June 2020
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump Open to Meeting with Venezuela’s Maduro
22 June 2020