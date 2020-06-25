0
Thursday 25 June 2020 - 10:56

UN Aid Chief: Warns Yemen ‘Will Fall Off Cliff’ without New Funds

Mark Lowcock told a closed Security Council meeting Wednesday that COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Yemen and about 25% of the country’s confirmed cases have died — “five times the global average.”

“With the health system in collapse, we know many cases and deaths are going unrecorded,” he said. “Burial prices in some areas have increased by seven times compared to a few months ago,” AP reported.

Lowcock said the coronavirus “is adding one more layer of misery upon many others” including “appalling multi-casualty incidents” and the country’s economy, which is “heading for an unprecedented calamity.” He pointed to the rapid depreciation of the Yemeni currency, the rial, a 10% to 20% rise in food prices in just two weeks, and the best available data indicate remittances may have already fallen between 50% and 70%.

A virtual pledging conference for Yemen hosted by the UN and Saudi Arabia on June 2 saw 31 donors pledge $1.35 billion for humanitarian aid, including about $700 million in new funds, Lowcock said.

“That’s only about half of what was pledged last year,” he said, and far below what’s needed to keep humanitarian programs going.

“Reduced pledges from the (Persian) Gulf region account for essentially all of the reduction,” said Lowcock, whose speech was distributed by his office.

The humanitarian chief said the impact has already seen 10,000 health workers working on the front lines responding to COVID-19 lose incentive pay.

“Water and sanitation programs that serve 4 million people will start closing in several weeks,” he said. “About 5 million children will go without routine vaccinations, and by August, we will close down malnutrition programs.”
